‘Out to feed my uncle’s horses’: Ridiculous excuses Victorians have given for breaking Stage 4 rules

Police have fined 196 people for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions in the past 24 hours.

Among those fined was a man caught in Maroondah at 3.40am, breaching curfew.

He told police he was out to feed his uncle’s horses.

Another man was fined after he was caught speeding at Whittlesea, 14 kilometres from his home.

A man and woman were also fined for driving from Fawkner to Dallas to get pizza because they pizza shop did not deliver.

Of the 196 fined for COVID-19 rule breaches in the past 24 hours, 51 people were fined for failing to wear a face covering and 43 were fined for curfew breaches.