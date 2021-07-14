3AW
‘Outrageous’: Federal Assistant Treasurer returns fire after Victorian government swipe

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Michael Sukkar

The Federal Assistant Treasurer has slammed the Victorian Government for making “outrageous statements” about the amount of lockdown support offered to Victoria.

It comes after the Victorian government took a swipe at the Prime Minister following the announcement of a billion dollar per fortnight COVID-19 support package in NSW.

In a statement, the Victorian government accused the federal government of “double standards” when it comes to support payments.

“Victorians are rightly sick and tired of having to beg for every scrap of support from the Federal Government,” the fiery statement read.

Federal Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar told Neil Mitchell it was a “very unfortunate statement from the Victorian Government”.

“We have to rebut those points because they are outrageous statements from the Victorian government,” he said.

Mr Sukkar says the “same offer was put on the table” for Victoria during the most recent lockdown.

NEIL MITCHELL: “In NSW you’re providing the money for workers and half the money for business, correct?”

MR SUKKAR: “Correct”

NEIL MITCHELL: “So in Victoria you provided money for workers and nothing for business?”

MR SUKKAR: “Well the same offer was put on the table for Victoria, but Victoria said ‘No, we will deal with business support, you deal with income support’.”

Mr Sukkar says he “can guarantee” Victoria will receive the same support NSW is currently receiving, if it enters another lockdown which lasts for more than three weeks.

“We will offer the same support to Victorian businesses that we’ve offered in NSW, with the big caveat that these arrangements are made with the state government that it applies to.”

Press PLAY below for the full heated interview

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty

Neil Mitchell
News
