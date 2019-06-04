3AW
‘Outrageous’: New ad reignites grog-free beer debate

56 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Debate about advertising alcohol-free beer is back on the agenda with a new street-level campaign by a convenience store.

A Neil Mitchell listener sent a photo of the below posters outside a 7-Eleven on City Road in South Melbourne.

“We now sell beer,” the poster exclaims, spruiking the new Carlton Zero stubbies.

“We’ve rewritten the rules.”

Neil described it as outrageous.

“They’re marketing it as beer,” he said.

“That’ll cause some grief I’d have thought.”

