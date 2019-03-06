Outspoken priest responds to possible removal of legal defence of confessional

He’s been one of the church’s most outspoken critics in how it’s handled the sexual abuse of children, however Father Kevin Dillon admits he’d find it “very difficult” to accept new legislation that would remove the legal defence of confession.

The legislation would mean priests would be duty-bound to report serious crimes (such as child abuse) if somebody confessed to it.

They currently are legally protected against it.

Tom Elliott asked Father Kevin Dillon whether he’d report something if he was told something in the confessional.

“I would find it very difficult,” Father Kevin Dillon said.

