The ‘major problem’ on Victorian roads, according to Neil Mitchell

The number of trucks on Victorian roads is growing at a faster rate than the number of passenger vehicles, and Neil says it’s at crisis point.

“We have identified, unequivocally, the major problem on the roads — trucks,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

More than 400 extra trucks have taken to the roads every week during the last five years.

The number of trucks on Victorian roads has grown by 12 per cent since 2014.

By comparison, there has been an 11 per cent increase in the number of passenger vehicles over the same time period.

Neil said something needs to be done.

“Is there any wonder roads are degraded and jammed, and freeways feel dangerous?” he said.

“Sixteen per cent of fatalities involve trucks, and police say they are disproportionately involved in crashes.

“It’s time to rethink how we cope with trucks.

“You can’t live without trucks, but we’ve got to make the system work better.”

Peter Anderson, CEO of the Victorian Transport Association, agreed trucks need to be better managed on the roads.

Mr Anderson said restricting parking on arterial roads and extending clearway hours would help improve truck congestion.

“We’d like to see clearways, not curfews for vehicles,” he said.

“Victoria is the fastest growing state in Australia, and it is going to continue to grow.

“The demands will be higher and we all need to be able to think more clearly and more precisely about how we manage heavy vehicles, and all vehicles, on the road.”

