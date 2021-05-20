3AW
‘Over it already!’: Why Warburton locals are rallying against tourists

5 hours ago
Article image for ‘Over it already!’: Why Warburton locals are rallying against tourists

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Warburton locals are pushing back against a new mountain bike proposal which would bring tourists to the area.

The Upper Yarra Sustainable Development Alliance has produced posters which say “We’re over it already!”.

Spokesperson from the Upper Yarra Sustainable Development Alliance, Christian Nielson, says the area already receives a large number of tourists.

“Warburton certainly has seen an increase in tourism over the last few months associated with the restrictions on travel caused by the COVID pandemic,” Mr Neilson said.

“I think the concern is that the mountain bike trail is going to bring in a vast amount of tourists in addition to what we already have here, and I think that is the public concern.”

Mr Neilson says there are safety concerns associated with the mountain bike plan.

“What we are opposing is the huge influx of mountain bikers into high fire risk areas, and I think that is exactly what we’re going to be seeing with the new mountain bike proposal that has been put forward by council,” he said.

“The current mountain bike trail as it has been proposed by council is not fit for purpose and proportional to our area.”

Press PLAY below to hear why Warburton residents don’t want more tourists to visit

