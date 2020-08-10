3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Over the moon’: Australian war..

‘Over the moon’: Australian war hero to finally be awarded Victoria Cross

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Teddy Sheean is set to be honoured with a Victoria Cross for his bravery during World War Two.

Sheenan was an 18-year-old on board HMAS Armidale when it came under attack from Japanese aircraft in 1942.

The crew was ordered to abandon ship, but Sheenan continued to fire at the enemy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says after an exhaustive process, he’s being recommended for Australia’s highest military honour.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Gary Ivory, Teddy’s nephew, to get his reaction to the news.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332