‘Over the moon’: Australian war hero to finally be awarded Victoria Cross

Teddy Sheean is set to be honoured with a Victoria Cross for his bravery during World War Two.

Sheenan was an 18-year-old on board HMAS Armidale when it came under attack from Japanese aircraft in 1942.

The crew was ordered to abandon ship, but Sheenan continued to fire at the enemy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says after an exhaustive process, he’s being recommended for Australia’s highest military honour.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Gary Ivory, Teddy’s nephew, to get his reaction to the news.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

