Overwhelming majority of Australians don’t want babies on planes

2 hours ago
3aw drive

A massive 92 per cent of Australians say it’s “unacceptable” to bring a new born baby on a plane.

And just one-in-four thinks it’s OK to travel with a one-year-old.

Most parents (and passengers) have endured a horror airline experience with a child, so Tom Elliott decided to investigate.

He spoke with Brian Wilson, an aviation expert from airlineinsider.com.au, who had one simple piece of advice.

“Be totally prepared,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

