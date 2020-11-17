Owner of drive-thru cafe says he’s being denied compensation for North East Link

The owner of a drive-thru cafe in the path of North East Link says he has been denied compensation.

Darren Legg from Pitstop Drive Thru Cafe at Macleod told Neil Mitchell the department was waiting for his lease to expire before acquiring the land so it can avoid a pay-out.

He said the business had been there 12 years and helped employ young locals and support local causes.

The North East Link Authority has responded, claiming it is still working with Darren to find him a new site and has been working with him for three years.

Click PLAY below to hear his story on 3AW