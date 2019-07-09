Owners desperate to find dog snatched from Eltham park

A heartbroken dog owner fought back tears while telling 3AW’s Tony Jones about the theft of his beloved French bulldog, Jayda.

Luke Johnson, Jayda’s owner, was in Scotland when he got the news his dog had been stolen.

“The kids are inconsolable on this end, and our family is just distraught with what’s happening on the other side of the world,” he said.

A dog thief stole the 17-month-old French bulldog from Eltham Lower Park just after 4.30pm yesterday.

A dogsitter had taken the pup for a walk in a fenced off lead dog area when the thief struck.

An unknown man was spotted holding Jayda and putting her into a vehicle described as an older model white four door hatch with a noticeable dint to the drivers’ side rear panel.

The man has been described as Caucasian, middle aged, with short brown hair and a solid build.

Casey, a Mernda resident and French bulldog owner, said a suspicious man fitting the description of the thief approached her and her pup in a dog park a few weeks ago.

She said there have been two attempts to steal her French bulldog.

“I’m beyond angry that this keeps happening,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

