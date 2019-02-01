Owners of star Darren Weir horse “considered taking it to court”

The owners of gun sprinter Nature Strip considered heading to the Supreme Court on Friday in the hope of getting the Darren Weir-trained speedster to the races on Saturday.

Nature Strip was as short as $1.40 in some betting markets to win the listed WJ Adams Stakes at Caulfield.

The horse has since been barred from running this weekend, by order of stewards, along with every other horse trained by Weir.

Weir and Jarrod McLean have been issued show cause notices by Racing Victoria.

They will have their case heard at 2pm on Monday. Their horses are ineligible from running in Victoria until then.

Sportsday racing guru, Andrew Bensley from Sky Racing, said the owners of Nature Strip – which has already been forced to change stables due to an integrity-related issue – were shattered.

“They did look at going to the Supreme Court this afternoon to get a stay of proceedings,” Bensley said.

“They’re obviously very disappointed.”

