3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Package of pain: ‘No doubt’..

Package of pain: ‘No doubt’ businesses will fold and unemployment will rise in coming weeks

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Package of pain: ‘No doubt’ businesses will fold and unemployment will rise in coming weeks

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and Australian Industry Group have warned there’s “no doubt” businesses will fold and unemployment will rise when a slew of government lifelines introduced during the pandemic end on Sunday.

The $90 billion JobKeeper program will come to an end, as will loan guarantees for small and medium enterprises, the 50 per cent wage subsidy for apprentices, power bill exemptions, land tax relief, and the rent freeze.

Neil Mitchell says it amounts to “a package of pain”.

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox agrees.

“There’s no doubt about it — there’s going to be a lot of pain,” he said.

Mr Willox said there’s “absolutely no doubt” businesses will fold as economic lifelines are taken away.

Assistant secretary of the ACTU, Liam O’Brien says it’s a “tipping point”.

“We’re very worried about what’s going to happen in the coming weeks,” he said.

“We know that there’s going to be an increase in unemployment … and we’re concerned it’s going to potentially stall the recovery at a really critical point.

“We need to think about the economic impacts of withdrawing support and actually if its going to be more costly for governments in the long term.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332