Paid sick leave for casual workers a ‘kick in the guts’ for industry

There has been some industry backlash over the state government’s new program to provide paid sick leave for casual workers.

The Secure Work Pilot Scheme which was announced yesterday will provide five days of sick leave for casual staff in a number of industries, including cleaners, hospitality staff, security guards, supermarket workers and aged care staff.

Chris Lucas, Founder and CEO of Lucas Restaurants, which owns Chin Chin says it’s a kick in the guts.

He told Neil Mitchell his restaurants are heavily reliant on casuals, which are already paid a 25 per cent loading.

He says it’s just another blow to the hospitality industry which have already lost 25 per cent of their workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)