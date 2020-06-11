Cowards flee after crashing car into elderly woman’s North Melbourne home

Two people are on the run after crashing into the North Melbourne home of an elderly woman.

(Pic: Nine News)

The victim, 84, has been left shaken after being woken by a car smashing into the living room of her Dryburgh Street house shortly before midnight.

Police say the vehicle had been seen speeding before the crash.

The man and woman in the vehicle didn’t even stop to see if the woman was OK.

Instead, ran into the night and remain on the run.

Local police, critical incident response team and dog squad officers responded and searched for the pair but were not able locate them.

Police have a number of ongoing enquiries to make in relation to identifying the man and woman.

North West Metro Senior Sergeant Olivia Freeman said it was unbelievable that no one was killed.

“The damage to the home and car is significant, we also believe the woman at the very least has been injured as she was seen limping away from the scene,” S/Sgt Freeman said.

“We’d ask that they come forward to police as it will only be a matter of time before we knock on their door.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.