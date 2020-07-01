Pair found dead inside yacht in North Geelong

Two people have been found dead on a yacht in North Geelong.

Emergency services were called to a jetty near Mackey Street after reports of a fire at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews made the grim discovery after extinguishing the blaze.

The to deceased people are yet to be formally identified.

The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined.

Arson Squad detectives are investigating with the assistance of the Water Police and Search and Rescue.

Senior Constable Adam West told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John, it will be a tricky incident to investigate.

“It’s going to be a difficult investigation, given the location,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au