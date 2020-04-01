Pair hospitalised after being struck by a ‘huge’ tree and stung by bees in Melbourne’s north-east

Two people in their 70s are in hospital after a “huge” gum tree fell on them in Melbourne’s north-east this morning.

The tree came down on the pair while they were walking in Lower Templestowe at about 8am.

3AW’s Pat Mitchell says bees stopped bystanders from helping the injured pair.

“One of them has been actually struck by the tree and injured, but there were also a lot of bees in the tree,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“They have attacked the two people as well.”

Joey, a worker at nearby shop, Melissa’s Cakes, said the tree was “huge”.

“It made a lot of noise. We actually thought it was an animal screaming but it was a lady screaming for help,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Paramedics have taken the injured pair to hospital.

The woman, aged in her 70s, has been taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition with both upper and lower body injuries.

The man, also in his 70s, has been taken to the Austin Hospital in a stable condition.

Two people injured after a large tree containing a bee hive fell in Templestowe Lower. One person was hit by the tree – both the man and the woman have been stung by the bees. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/iM2gQ7IZH2 — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) April 1, 2020

