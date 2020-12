Two women have been rescued by surfers after getting caught in a severe rip while swimming near the five mile track at Venus Bay in Gippsland.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5pm with emergency services and an ambulance helicopter rushing to the remote location.

Surfers managed to reach the pair who were being dragged out to sea from the collapsing sand bar.

Both women are now safely back on the beach uninjured.

Image: Google Maps