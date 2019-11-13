3AW
Pair shot by police inside King Street nightclub receive hefty compensation package

3 hours ago
Two people who were shot by police during a swingers party inside a King Street nightclub have come to a multi-million dollar settlement with Victoria Police.

Dale Ewins and Zita Sukys sued police for negligence and excessive force after police stormed in and fired at the pair at Inflation Nightclub in July, 2017.

Police were called to the club following reports Mr Ewins, who was dressed as The Joker, had a gun tucked into his pants.

Despite being told by staff that they believed the firearm was a toy, police fired at the pair.

It is understood that each of the plaintiffs will receive more than a million dollars due to the bungled police operation.

