3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pakenham hit-run: Man on the run after head-on smash which left a woman and three children in hospital

1 hour ago
Ross and John

A driver is on the run after crashing a stolen car into another car carrying a woman and three children at Pakenham.

A stolen silver Toyota sedan, which was also displaying stolen number plates, smashed head-on with a blue Ford sedan on Toomuc Valley Road just before 10.30pm last night.

After the collision, the driver of the Toyota fled the scene.

The 37-year-old Pakenham woman who was driving the Ford, and the three children who were in the car; two girls aged 13 and 11, and a 10-year-old boy, are all being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with any dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.