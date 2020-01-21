Pakenham hit-run: Man on the run after head-on smash which left a woman and three children in hospital

A driver is on the run after crashing a stolen car into another car carrying a woman and three children at Pakenham.

A stolen silver Toyota sedan, which was also displaying stolen number plates, smashed head-on with a blue Ford sedan on Toomuc Valley Road just before 10.30pm last night.

After the collision, the driver of the Toyota fled the scene.

The 37-year-old Pakenham woman who was driving the Ford, and the three children who were in the car; two girls aged 13 and 11, and a 10-year-old boy, are all being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with any dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au