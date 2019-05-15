Palmer United Party candidate rings Neil Mitchell

“I don’t know anything.”

“I’m not across it.”

“I don’t know the answer.”

“I’d prefer not to say.”

“I’m not aware of that.”

Those are direct quotes from a man claiming to be running for parliament when asked about his party’s own policies and spending.

Palmer United Party candidate Roger McKay rang Neil Mitchell to push his case.

But he didn’t seem to be across much of the rhetoric being pumped out by his party in the lead up to the election.

Click PLAY below to hear the interview