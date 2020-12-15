3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pandemic habits push struggling waste..

Pandemic habits push struggling waste sector to the brink

2 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Pandemic habits push struggling waste sector to the brink

The surge in home-delivered food and online shopping during COVID-19 has put extra strain on Victoria’s already stretched waste disposal sector.

An Infrastructure Victoria report has found Victorians are producing five per cent more household waste per person than they were pre-pandemic.

Chief of Policy and Research from Infrastructure Australia, Peter Colacino, says the pandemic has led to the reversal a long-running decline in waste.

“That comes off the back of a year-on-year decline in personal waste for the last 12 years,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

There are concerns the new habits, which are driving up household waste volumes, may not stop with the end of the pandemic.

“It’s difficult to see how people’s appetite for online shopping and e-commerce will decline post-COVID, as people have got used to shopping online and people understand the convenience of it as an alternative,” Mr Colacino said.

“That could actually be part of a broader transition of people spending less time shopping face-to-face and spending more time shopping online.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332