Pandemic pen pals: Geelong kids spreading joy amid coronavirus panic

A Geelong family have brought joy to their isolated elderly neighbours amid the COVID-19 panic.

For the past week Leo Fedke, 6, and Willow Fedke, 3, have handwritten letters and drawn pictures, and delivered them to their neighbours to help them stay in touch while practicing social distancing.

Their mum, Sheree Fedke, said her kids jumped at the idea when she suggested it last week.

“We haven’t seen our elderly neighbours for a few days … so I proposed to the kids that maybe we’d send them a letter just to check in on them and let them know that we’re here if they need anything, and it would be maybe a nice idea to write to each other,” she told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“The kids started writing letter straight away and they absolutely get a buzz out of putting the letters in the letter box and then receiving one back.”

Sheree said the reception from their elderly neighbours has been fantastic.

“Both of them are just really grateful for the contact and I think it brings back a lot of nostalgia for them as well, in terms of handwritten letters and just that communication,” she said.

With schools closed from tomorrow, the Fedke family are encouraging others to follow their lead and pen handwritten letters for their elderly neighbours!

