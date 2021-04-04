3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Paracetamol ‘ineffective’ for most medical..

Paracetamol ‘ineffective’ for most medical conditions

1 hour ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Paracetamol ‘ineffective’ for most medical conditions

Paracetamol could be no better than a placebo when it comes to treating most common pain conditions.

The University of Sydney has looked at trial data for pain relief in 44 conditions.

The researchers found it only proved effective in a handful of cases, including knee and hip osteoarthritis and tension headaches.

But for most conditions it’s commonly used, such as migraines, back pain and common cold-related headaches, the evidence to support its use was low quality or inconclusive.

“We simply don’t have strong evidence to know whether it does or doesn’t work,” Dr Christina Abdel Shaheed, from the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney, told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332