Paramedics bashed in face, pushed against ambulance in disgusting attack

A man on drugs has turned on paramedics in brutal fashion, assaulting them while they were trying to help.

Ambulance Victoria has confirmed the two paramedics were called to Coburg shortly after 10.30pm last night following reports of a drug affected man knocking on doors and behaving erratically.

They managed to get him into the ambulance before things took a shocking turn.

“They’re very shaken up,” Ambulance Victoria chief Tony Walker told Neil Mitchell.

“One of our paramedics was punched repeatedly in the face and her partner, who tried to assist was also pushed up against the side of the ambulance.

“They’re physically injured but worse than that, in some ways, is the emotional impact of having this happen.”

