Paramedics say thank you to Victorians with touching video

Ambulance Victoria has created a video to say thank you to Victorians who have gone above and beyond to keep others safe in the past 12 months.

From fires to COVID-19, Ambulance Victoria says all Victorians have helped to keep their communities safe.

To mark the point when restrictions were hoped to be eased, paramedics have released the video to encourage the community to keep up the fight against COVID-19.

CEO of Ambulance Victoria, Tony Walker, said the idea came from paramedic members.

“We can only do what we do because they do what they do,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I know it’s hard right now for all of us, but what people are doing right now, it is saving lives, and we just wanted to say thank you.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below for the full video.