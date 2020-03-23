Paramedics told shave off beards in face of coronavirus

Victorian paramedics have been told to shave their beards for their own safety in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

A directive went out on Sunday advising members to remove their facial hair.

Union boss Danny Hill confirmed reports with Neil Mitchell on Monday.

“The mask that they have to wear, the PPE mask, needs to have a good seal and it may not form a good seal if your beard is hanging out of it,” he said.

