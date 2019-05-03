Parent explains why he supports his child striking from school

The father of a 12-year-old climate change protester says he’s “worried” about his son’s future and for that reason has no issue with him striking from school.

Young people walked out of the classroom again on Friday as part of the School Strike 4 Climate Action campaign.

They had their first strike on November 30 last year, before another on March 15 this year.

“They’re pretty passionate about it,” Dean Bridgfoot told Neil Mitchell.

“I’m worried about climate change and the impact it has mentally on the kids.”

