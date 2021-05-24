3AW
Parents blamed for Australia’s poor maths performance

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Parents blamed for Australia’s poor maths performance

Parents are being blamed for Australian students lagging behind many of their international counterparts in maths.

Australian grade four students are trailing behind 22 other countries in maths.

The Australian Council for Educational Research says parents not teaching children to count before they start school is a reason they were beaten by students from other countries.

Australian Council for Educational Research CEO, Dr Sue Thompson, says attitudes towards maths contribute to the problem.

“I think its culturally okay in Australia to say you’re no good at maths and you don’t like maths,” he told Ross and Russel.

“In other countries it’s not acceptable to say you don’t like maths. You’re encouraged to do it and you’re encouraged to persevere at it.”

Dr Thompson says better teachers are also needed.

“We need better teachers and more teachers … in the early years of primary school to actually teach them that maths is a great subject.”

Press PLAY below to hear why Dr Thompson thinks Australian kids lag behind children in many other countries when it comes to maths

 

