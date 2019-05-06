Parents raise concerns over primary school sheltering homeless

Parents are raising concerns as the Holy Spirit Community School in Ringwood North is planned to be used as a shelter to homeless men.

The primary school shares its grounds with the Holy Spirit Parish, which will be working with the Wesley Mission to house and feed up to 12 homeless local men on Friday nights throughout Winter.

The church, which also acts as the school’s hall, will accommodate the men overnight.

Karen*, whose children attends the Holy Spirit Community School, called 3AW Mornings expressing her concern over the initiative and the vetting process.

“I have concerns about the safety, first of all not knowing who they are and not knowing their backgrounds,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Karen says parents of the school have not been consulted, apart from an article appearing in the Parish newsletter.

Click PLAY to hear more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Not her real name.