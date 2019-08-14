Parents sent warning message from school about ‘large fight’ planned at shopping centre

An emergency alert has been sent to parents with children at a Cranbourne North school, warning them about a “large fight” planned nearby.

3AW Drive received multiple calls from parents who said they’d got the message from the school, that read as followed;

“We are advising all parents that we have received information that there may be a large fight at Cranbourne shopping centre this afternoon. (not involving any of our students as far as we know).”

“We have let students know about the danger and asked our students to stay away from this area tonight.”

“We encourage all parents to support this where possible.”

