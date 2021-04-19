Why you shouldn’t panic if your child fell behind during the COVID-19 lockdowns

Victorian teachers warn some children as old as seven still don’t know the alphabet after falling behind during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But one education expert says parents need to “chill out” when it comes to their child’s development.

“They are going to be fine,” Adam Voigt, a former principal and education and school leadership expert, told 3AW Breakfast.

“We are just not going to have a generation of kids standing outside buildings in years to come because they can’t read the word pull or push on the door.

“We just need to trust our teachers, stop panicking, stop putting pressure on kids and actually help them love learning again, because that is what the loss has been from 2020.”

