Parents urged NOT to make their child repeat year at school, despite COVID-19 impacts

Parents concerned about their child’s academic progress this year due to COVID-19 are being urged not to make them repeat.

Stalled academic progress due to extensive periods of remote learning has led to many parents considering that option.

Gail McHardy, president of Parents Victoria, said while the year had been challenging for most students, many would actually bounce off what they’d endured this year.

“The great thing about young people is that they are more resilient than what we anticipate they are,” she said.

