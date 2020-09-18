3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parents urged NOT to make their child repeat year at school, despite COVID-19 impacts

32 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Parents concerned about their child’s academic progress this year due to COVID-19 are being urged not to make them repeat.

Stalled academic progress due to extensive periods of remote learning has led to many parents considering that option.

Gail McHardy, president of Parents Victoria, said while the year had been challenging for most students, many would actually bounce off what they’d endured this year.

“The great thing about young people is that they are more resilient than what we anticipate they are,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332