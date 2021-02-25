Parents voice anger over crowd ban at rowing regatta

Frustrated parents have vented their anger with Neil Mitchell after being told they’re not allowed to attend next month’s Head of the Schoolgirls rowing event.

But Rowing Victoria says it’s not their call.

Spectators won’t be allowed to attend the regatta due to COVID-19 concerns.

Parents have told Neil Mitchell it was hugely inconsistent with other events, given the regatta is completely outdoors and social distancing can be easily achieved along the river.

Rowing Victoria chief executive officer Ian Jickell told Neil Mitchell the decision was made by another committee.

“It’s not our call,” he said.

He doesn’t support the decision, either.

“No we don’t, unfortunately, but it’s their decision,” Rowing Victoria chief executive officer Ian Jickell told Neil Mitchell.

