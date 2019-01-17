3AW
Parents wrestle screaming child free from python in the middle of the night

1 hour ago
It’s literally the stuff of nightmares.

Emma Jackson woke to screams in the middle of the night coming from one of her children’s bedroom.

“MUM, THERE’S A SNAKE!” she heard.

Emma and her husband raced down to their son Ryan’s room, where they found a python wrapped around his arm and its jaws locked on his hand.

It was trying to eat his hand.

A 10 minute struggle followed before Ryan, 14, was eventually freed.

Emma spoke with 3AW on Friday morning.

“It must have been terrifying for him,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

