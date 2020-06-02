How parking spots could save Melbourne’s small eateries

Across the world, cities are letting their restaurants, cafes and bars take over public spaces to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eateries have taken over open air spaces such as streets, car parks, footpaths, and parks to increase their patron capacity while observing social distancing rules.

Now there is a push for Melbourne to do the same.

Urban planner and spatial analyst from RMIT, Thami Croeser, said the idea has proven successful.

“It seems to work in many places around the world,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“When we talk about the hospo situation here in Melbourne, one per 4 square metre means our smaller bars and cafes might only be allowed 10 or 15 patrons for quite a while.

“This isn’t going to go away. Maybe we’ll get a vaccine and it will come right, but September is not that far off. Spring is coming.

“If we have these things in place for when JobKeeper ends, that will be when the sunshine is coming back. I think we do need to get started on this now.”

