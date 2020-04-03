Parks Victoria closes popular national parks in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
Parks Victoria has today closed some of the state’s most popular national parks in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Werribee Gorge State Park, You Yangs Regional Park, Yan Yean Reservoir Park, Sugarloaf Reservoir Park and the Redwood Forest visitor site in the Yarra Ranges National Park have been closed.
Sites which were previously closed, including the e Twelve Apostles Visitor Centre and lookouts and the 1000 steps in the Dandenong Ranges, also remain closed.
All campgrounds, playgrounds, picnic shelters, drinking fountains and BBQ have also been cancelled.
Other parks remain open, but visitors are urged to practice social distancing.