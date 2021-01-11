3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Parliamentary group calls on social..

Parliamentary group calls on social media corporations to provide more consistency

5 hours ago
3aw Breakfast
Article image for Parliamentary group calls on social media corporations to provide more consistency

Federal Technology Minister Karen Andrews has called on social media companies to provide more transparency over their decision-making process in the wake of Twitter permanently banning US President Donald Trump from it’s platform.

Ms Andrews says while private corporations are entitled to provide services to who they want, there needs to be clarification on the “consistency and fairness” as to how they apply their own rules.

“I think that’s what people are very concerned about; What are the rules? How transparent are those rules? Are they subjective?” She told 3AW Breakfast.

“In some instances these platforms are very quick to act, when it seems as if the subject content is something that they don’t personally agree with.

“Now that is unfair, it is inconsistent and it lacks the transparency that we are looking for.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

3aw Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332