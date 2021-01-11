Parliamentary group calls on social media corporations to provide more consistency

Federal Technology Minister Karen Andrews has called on social media companies to provide more transparency over their decision-making process in the wake of Twitter permanently banning US President Donald Trump from it’s platform.

Ms Andrews says while private corporations are entitled to provide services to who they want, there needs to be clarification on the “consistency and fairness” as to how they apply their own rules.

“I think that’s what people are very concerned about; What are the rules? How transparent are those rules? Are they subjective?” She told 3AW Breakfast.

“In some instances these platforms are very quick to act, when it seems as if the subject content is something that they don’t personally agree with.

“Now that is unfair, it is inconsistent and it lacks the transparency that we are looking for.”

