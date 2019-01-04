3AW
Parts of Victoria are being urged to conserve water in spite of today’s heat

04/01/2019
Heidi Murphy

Residents in the Goulburn Valley are being asked to conserve water in spite of today’s extreme temperatures.

It’s all because Seymour Water Treatment Plant is experiencing an operational issue with its pump.

The council has urged residents in Seymour and Avenel to only use water for essential indoor needs.

Goulburn Valley Water’s managing director Peter Quinn said it was “unfortunate” on such a hot day.

“We can provide essential indoor water use but we can’t keep up with the peak demands we’ve experienced overnight,” he said.

“We’re really asking people to (limit their water use) until we replace the pump this afternoon and resolve the situation.”

The expected maximum in Seymour today is 44 degrees.

