Passenger fighting for life, Plenty Road shut down after major Bundoora smash

A woman is fighting for life in hospital following a single vehicle crash near La Trobe University’s Bundoora campus.

The crash, which happened about midnight, forced the closure of all inbound lanes on Plenty Road near Kingsbury Drive.

Plenty Road re-opened about 9.30am.

“The car has careered into a metal pole where the passenger’s side of the vehicle has taken the brunt of the force,” Acting Sergeant Meredith Grisold told Nine.

The vehicle turned 180 degrees due to the force of the collision.

It took crews about two hours to cut free the passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Reservoir who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, has minor injuries and was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.