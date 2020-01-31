Passengers stuck on flight from Melbourne as ‘special operations’ ambulances deal with sick passengers

Three people have reportedly fallen ill and plane passengers have spent more than two hours stuck on the tarmac at Hobart amid Coronavirus fears.

Jill contacted 3AW Drive on Friday afternoon, telling Tom Elliott her aunt was on the flight from Melbourne to Hobart.

When it arrived, passengers were told to stay on the plane.

Three “special operations” ambulances then arrived.

Jill said she’d been told three people on the plane had fallen ill.

It’s not confirmed whether it was due to Coronavirus symptons, however, Jill said that’s what passengers were fearing.

“She was very, very nervous,” Jill said when asked how her aunt was doing.

3AW Drive is investigating.

