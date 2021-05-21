3AW
Passionate parents rejects claims students are ‘political props’ in climate protests

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Passionate parents rejects claims students are ‘political props’ in climate protests

A passionate parent has rejected suggestions young kids are being used as ‘political props’ in climate change protests.

Tens of thousands of students will walk out of the classroom on Friday afternoon to take part in the School Strike 4 Climate.

Suzie Brown, director of Australian Parents for Climate Action, told Neil Mitchell most of the children knew what they were protesting about.

“I have an eight-year-old daughter and she wants to come to the climate strike with me today,” she said.

“She understands what climate change and global warming is about.

“She may not know the intricate details, but she certainly understands that we need to act or the future will not be healthy.”

Neil Mitchell said he admired the passion, but wondered whether children were being used to push a message.

“We’d all love to just flick a switch and go renewable, but that’s not the reality of the world,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil challenge Suzie Brown on a number of points

Picture by Getty iStock.

