Pattern glare: A surprisingly common but little-known eye condition

Do you feel discomfort when looking at certain patterns?

You might have a little-known but surprisingly common condition — pattern glare.

Neuro-optometrist Dr Darrell Baker says few people know about the condition, but he estimates five per cent of people have it.

“It’s a little bit like some people being very intolerant to certain noises, for instance fingernails scratching on a blackboard,” he told Dee Dee.

“We all have filters in our brain that help us filter out these really busy environments.

“If you’ve had a head injury or a neurological condition, sometimes that filter, in a sense, gets broken.

“If you have pattern glare, certain patterns … or very busy visual environments cause those sufferers real visual discomfort, sometimes nausea.”

Press PLAY below to find out more.