Pauline Hanson claims foreign interference and says she’ll take “appropriate action” against journalists

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has today responded after Al Jazeera yesterday revealed a three-year investigation exposing her parties’ desires to work with American gun lobby, the NRA.

An undercover reporter for Al Jazeera set up and secretly recorded meetings between gun lobby groups and One Nation figures James Ashby and Steve Dickson.

The tapes appear to show One Nation offering to lobby for a rollback of gun control in Australia in exchange for $20 million.

Hanson took to Twitter early Wednesday afternoon to express her “shock and disgust”,

“A Qatari government organisation should not be targeting Australian political parties,” she wrote.

“This has been referred to ASIO. After the full hit piece has been released I’ll make a full statement & take all appropriate action.”