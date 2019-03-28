Pauline Hanson has taken politics to a new low: Alannah and Madeline’s dad

The man who lost his entire family in the Port Arthur massacre says Pauline Hanson has taken Australian politics to a new low with her comments on the horrific crime.

The One Nation leader has been caught on hidden camera suggesting the massacre was a government conspiracy to tighten Australia’s gun laws.

“An MP said it would actually take a massacre in Tasmania to change the gun laws in Australia,” she told an Al Jazeera journalist who she thought was a pro-gun lobbyist.

“I’ve read a lot and I have read the book on it, Port Arthur. A lot of questions there.”

Ms Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby made similarly outrageous claims about the September 11 attacks on the US of 2001.

Walter Mikac, who lost his wife and two young daughters at the hands of convicted killer Martin Bryant at Port Arthur in 1996, told Neil Mitchell Ms Hanson’s comments were offensive.

“We’ve really reached a low in political life in Australia when you’ve got people supposedly representing the population saying things like that,” he said.

“I’d just say to Pauline Hanson, come and walk in my shoes.

“I’ve been without (wife) Nanette and (daughters) Alannah and Madeline for nearly 23 years. I haven’t seen the school graduations, I haven’t seen the 18ths or 21sts and I’m not going to see the weddings.

“It doesn’t get much realer than that.”

