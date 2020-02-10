Pauline Hanson to introduce bill to tackle ‘indoctrination’ in the classroom
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says Australian school kids as young as four are being “indoctrinated” by Left-leaning teachers.
She’s introducing a bill in parliament calling for political balance in the classroom.
But she couldn’t tell Neil Mitchell who would decide what was balanced.
“I don’t doubt there’s a bit of a problem in some areas, but I have a worry about politicians stepping in and saying we’ll decide what you teach,” Neil Mitchell said.
