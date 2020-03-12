Payment chasing at ‘epidemic’ levels in Australia, says debt collector

A debt collector says payment chasing is at “epidemic” levels in Australia.

Paul Metcalf, Managing Director of Collect More, said small businesses, alone, were owed a combined $26 billion in Australia.

Tom Elliott explored the issue after a journalist working for The Guardian accused the media group of not paying him for more than five weeks.

“So many people struggle to get paid purely because they are just the one person,” Mr Metcalf explained.

He said the threat of legal action was important and those chasing money they’re owed should not be afraid to use it.

“I’ve been in the industry 21 years and it’s never, ever, been easier to sue somebody,” Mr Metcalf said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive