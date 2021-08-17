Peacock Inn owner expresses disappointment at misleading link to COVID-19 rule-benders

The frustrated owner of a popular Northcote pub that’s been wrongfully linked with Sunday’s “street party” on High Street has expressed his disappointment at sections of the media and Victoria Police’s Chief Commissioner for linking the venue with COVID-19 rule-benders.

Dozens of people parked themselves together outside The Peacock Inn on Sunday afternoon with booze and food, in scenes that have since drawn condemnation from both government and police.

But the Peacock Inn wasn’t open and people had got their food and drink elsewhere.

Images shared widely by the Herald Sun on Sunday afternoon led many to believe the Peacock Inn was the venue responsible for the gathering.

Shane Patton also mentioned the pub’s name during Monday’s COVID-19 media conference.

Mr Patton apologised on 3AW on Tuesday and admits he could understand how people “construed” his words the wrong way.

“I should have been clearer in my language that they had done nothing wrong,” he said.

Peacock Inn owner Andrew Gilbert said the pub had since been the target of graffiti vandals and a number of future bookings worth thousands of dollars had been withdrawn.

He said it was hard enough as it is to run a pub right now, without the added unwarranted attention.

“It just shows how quickly people can jump at something during these sorts of times,” Mr Gilbert said.

