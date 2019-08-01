Peak hour chaos: Lanes closed on Monash Freeway and Pound Road

Image: VicRoads

Drivers are being warned to expect delays, with lane closures on two major arterials as peak hour approaches.

Three lanes are closed on the Monash Freeway, outbound, Tooronga Road, due to a stopped truck with an insecure load.

Two lanes remain open, but the speed limit is down to 40 kilometres per hour.

Delays are banked back to the Burnley Tunnel.

VicRoads advises drivers to use Dandenong Road or Toorak Road instead.

There’s also bad news for those driving through Hampton Park.

A car has collided with a lighting pole on Pound Road, bringing it down.

Several lanes are closed in both directions near the South Gippsland Highway due to the collision.