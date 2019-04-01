Peak-hour Monash Fwy terror: Woman assaulted by crazed driver

A woman waiting in Monash Freeway traffic was assaulted with a fire extinguisher when a crazed driver stole her car in a terrifying car-jacking this morning.

The lady was waiting on the city-bound on-ramp at Dandenong about 8am when a man driving a silver car tried to squeeze his way past traffic.

When he crashed into other vehicles, he abandoned his car.

Now on foot, he approached the woman’s car, which was at the front of the waiting traffic.

“I saw a bloke run past with a fire extinguisher … he ran to the drivers-side door, threatened her with the extinguisher, and then stole and vehicle and drove away at a rapid rate of note,” former police union boss Paul Mullet (pictured above), who witnessed the attack, told Neil Mitchell.

The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

“We consoled her, she was absolutely traumatised as a result of what would’ve been a horrendous incident,” Mr Mullet told 3AW.

“She’s now just another victim in Victoria.”

The offender is described as about 180cm tall with a slim build, and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Police are currently searching for the stolen vehicle, described as a white 1998 Holden Commodore with registration UJV797.

It was last seen travelling city-bound along the Monash Freeway.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact Triple Zero (000), or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any further information.