Peak industry body urges Victorians to dob in businesses breaching COVID-19 rules

As businesses reopen after lockdown, a peak industry body is urging the public to dob in businesses who are doing the wrong thing.

CEO of Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Guerra, said ensuring everyone does the right thing is the only way businesses will remain open.

“We don’t want a third wave,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The best way to avoid that is for everybody to do the right thing, starting with the business owners.”

Mr Guerra urged the public to talk to management at eateries and retailers if they notice the businesses are not complying with COVID-19 restrictions, and to make a complaint via the COVID hotline if necessary.

“Talk to the manager on the day and if you don’t get the response you need, ring the COVID hotline,” he said.

“If we want them to stay open we’ve got to make sure they’re doing the right thing.

“We want to keep that freedom. We want to move … to greater capacity limits come November 8.”

Call 1800 675 398 or go to onlinereporting.police.vic.gov.au to report a business doing the wrong thing.

